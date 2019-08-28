Ccm Investment Advisers Stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Has Upped as Share Value Declined; First Merchants Continues to Hold Holding in Amphenol Com (APH)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Com (APH) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 3,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 22,313 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 19,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 603,026 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 86,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 314,384 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, up from 227,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 2.73 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 3,204 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited owns 36,480 shares. 7,464 are held by Qs Invsts Lc. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma stated it has 49,640 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. The New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.42% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 15,700 shares. Jlb & stated it has 137,583 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 2,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 57,991 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 2,660 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 286,417 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 63,166 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.63% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Texas Yale owns 42,256 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 40,588 shares to 1,195 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,750 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).