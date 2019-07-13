Ccm Investment Advisers Raised Stake in Scansource (SCSC); Ctc Cut Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Market Value Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Scansource Inc. (SCSC) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 44,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 176,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.33M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 74,181 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 872 shares to 228 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 151,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 4,344 shares to 4,573 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 278,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

