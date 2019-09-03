Ccm Investment Advisers Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; RPM International (RPM) Sentiment Is 1.04

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 33.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 28,108 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 112,768 shares with $13.82 million value, up from 84,660 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $191.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION

RPM International Inc (RPM) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 164 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 158 trimmed and sold stakes in RPM International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 98.77 million shares, down from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RPM International Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 2 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 123 Increased: 109 New Position: 55.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.59 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Hound Partners Llc holds 8.61% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. for 3.45 million shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co owns 80,000 shares or 2.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has 2.9% invested in the company for 439,138 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.97% in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 351,438 shares.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 33.63 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -6.75% below currents $136.73 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating.

