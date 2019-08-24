Ccm Investment Advisers Raised Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Share Price Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Decreased Holding in Wex (WEX) by $13.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 137,590 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 133,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 69,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 164,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55 million, down from 234,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.27. About 234,481 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186

