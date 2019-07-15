Ccm Investment Advisers Position In Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Was Boosted; Reliant Investment Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Trimmed by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 23,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,290 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, up from 152,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 2.76 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $289.13. About 562,702 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.09 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 1,237 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt holds 0.18% or 2,311 shares. Ci Invests stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 32,751 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Peapack Gladstone Fin has 17,837 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.16% or 1,937 shares. Etrade Mngmt reported 13,551 shares. 38,539 are owned by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.31% stake. Scotia Capital Inc invested in 11,983 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.36% or 59,960 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.44% or 5,675 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gp, Japan-based fund reported 22,597 shares. Compton Ri stated it has 2.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carderock Management reported 27,903 shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 40,588 shares to 1,195 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV) by 1,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,765 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).