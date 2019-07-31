Ccm Investment Advisers Lowered Position in 3M Company (MMM) by $359,559 as Stock Price Declined; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake by $7.27 Million; Stock Value Rose

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 186,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 926,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.76 million, up from 740,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 4.10M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 48.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 1,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,842 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 3,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66M on Thursday, January 31. 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock or 8,153 shares. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 17.15 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7,313 shares to 12,274 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

