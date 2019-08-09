Ccm Investment Advisers Lowered Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $2.10 Million; Valuation Rose; Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Stock Price Declined While Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 17,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 125,380 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, down from 143,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 110,876 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 25/05/2018 – ORTHO RTI ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd reported 77,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 107,683 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,493 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co owns 27,758 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 200,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. Us Bancorp De holds 4,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Krensavage Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.97 million shares or 6.45% of its portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 198,000 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 164,754 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). 4,300 are held by Hillsdale Inv Inc. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 553,490 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 56,379 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,173 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe Communications has 3.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). D L Carlson Group Inc Inc stated it has 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acg Wealth owns 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,936 shares. Bartlett And Limited Co stated it has 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Assocs holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,361 shares. Community stated it has 297,931 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.63 million shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 250,260 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 54,844 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 15,900 were accumulated by Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 18,759 shares. Hightower Trust Service Lta reported 227,567 shares stake. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,805 shares to 137,590 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

