Ccm Investment Advisers Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $870,960; Market Value Declined; As Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pdt Partners Cut Its Holding by $2.20 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Logitech Intl S A (LOGI) by 28.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 56,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The hedge fund held 138,239 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 194,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Logitech Intl S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 260,817 shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2019 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 10,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 10,267 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 21,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,031 shares to 220,852 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 67,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 40,150 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 17,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitae Corp.

