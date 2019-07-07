Ccm Investment Advisers Lowered By $970,436 Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Lifted By $120.53 Million Its Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Holding

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 55.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,846 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 4,750 shares with $791,000 value, down from 10,596 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $560.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jone; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 10/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings for the Facebook founder and CEO; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 21/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg agrees to have EU hearing live-streamed; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS SEES MICRO-TARGETING OF SOCIAL MEDIA USERS WITH POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENTS AS ‘AN ONGOING ISSUE’

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) stake by 100.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 1.03 million shares as Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 2.06M shares with $242.45 million value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Microsoft Corp (Put) now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 6,699 shares to 142,916 valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) stake by 177,396 shares and now owns 11,038 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold 267,466 shares worth $28.35M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 1.16% or 24,361 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.32% or 89,496 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 5.27M shares. Carmignac Gestion has 821,130 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 1,085 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Lc has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 39,610 shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt holds 832,118 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Scharf Lc has 6.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mason Street Advsr holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.09 million shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,476 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 379,811 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcgowan Grp Inc Inc Asset Management Inc accumulated 5,226 shares. Farmers Savings Bank invested in 44,916 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 22. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability invested in 1.69M shares or 1.76% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc reported 20 shares stake. 17,204 are held by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation. Howland Management Lc stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest Capital Management reported 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management has invested 0.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 5,822 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Company holds 18,836 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Financial Bank reported 56,843 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,640 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 12,605 shares. Raymond James Inc reported 406,821 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 84,214 are owned by Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Washington stated it has 106,607 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 1.16M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 865 shares to 5,048 valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stake by 3,089 shares and now owns 65,022 shares. Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.