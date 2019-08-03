Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Intrust Bank Na Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $966,255 as Market Valuation Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 147.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 12,274 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 4,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,846 shares to 4,750 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,719 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

