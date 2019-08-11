Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Its J2 Global (JCOM) Stake; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Shares Rose, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased by $765,320 Its Stake

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 7,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 83,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, up from 76,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 247,530 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 20,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 271,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, down from 291,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 4.72M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.75 BLN TO $9.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 229,287 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 950 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.15% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 222,865 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 15,955 were reported by Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Wade G W & reported 0.1% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Us Fincl Bank De reported 0.04% stake. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 11,779 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 9.41M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2,569 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 16 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 2,280 shares. 200 were accumulated by Fincl Advantage. Magnetar Fincl Llc stated it has 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 85,638 shares to 410,009 shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “FTC Requires Divestitures and Imposes Conditions on Boston Scientific Corp.’s (BSX) Acquisition of BTG plc – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BofA Lowers Boston Scientific Revenue Estimates On FDA Warning, But Keeps Buy Rating – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global declares $0.455 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.