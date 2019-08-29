Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted Its Intel Corp. (INTC) Holding; Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) Had 4 Bulls

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Intel Corp. (INTC) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 14,941 shares as Intel Corp. (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 221,264 shares with $11.88 million value, up from 206,323 last quarter. Intel Corp. now has $202.85 billion valuation. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 9.98% above currents $52.19 stock price. Catalent had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $6000 target. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 21. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. See Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) latest ratings:

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 57.99 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 237,350 shares. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Fifth Third Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Ajo Lp invested 0.09% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 132,223 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 16,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.33 million are owned by Macquarie Gru Limited. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.41 million shares. Quantbot Tech L P has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Loomis Sayles And Communications Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 627,126 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 196,415 shares. Mairs Power reported 312,358 shares. 14,225 were reported by Sit Inv Assoc.

