Ccm Investment Advisers Increases Position in International Paper (IP); Crescent Park Management LP Has Increased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $4.70 Million; Stock Price Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 9,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,663 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 159,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.29 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa rejects improved bid from rival paper packaging producer International Paper; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Was Responding To International Paper Statement; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.65 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Llc holds 3.97% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 44,912 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt has 10,706 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets owns 129,907 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 186,368 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Icon Advisers accumulated 1.37% or 295,100 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 954 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Davenport Commerce has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). National Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Stifel reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 200 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Com. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 108,100 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.16% or 11,848 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.14% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,846 shares to 4,750 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 61,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,095 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Corporation holds 197,512 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.8% or 285,600 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.57% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 39,270 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0.01% or 4,687 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atlas Browninc holds 1,660 shares. Capital Ca invested in 19,069 shares. Cohen Capital Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Polen Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.65 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.21% or 140,983 shares. Private Wealth stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Security Natl Tru has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Main Street Rech Limited Co invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Avenir stated it has 22,689 shares.

