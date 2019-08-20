Ccm Investment Advisers Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $2.41 Million; Blackrock (Call) (BLK) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $13.75 Million as Market Value Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (Call) (BLK) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 32,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 84,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.24 million, up from 52,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $420.36. About 202,394 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S DEPUTY CIO FOR FIXED INCOME THIEL WITHDRAWAL OF STIMULUS IN EURO ZONE WILL NOT BE AS SMOOTH AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE U.S; 07/05/2018 – MEXICAN PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER LOPEZ OBRADOR HELD ”AFFABLE” MEETING WITH BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK ON MONDAY – CANDIDATE ADVISOR; 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS USING BLACKROCK’S ALADDIN FOR WEALTH UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Officer Stork Gifts 600 Of BlackRock Inc; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK 1Q ADJ EPS $6.70, EST. $6.38; 04/05/2018 – Blackrock’s Rieder Says Jobs Numbers Won’t Change Fed (Video); 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Net Asset Value(s)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 25,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 65,261 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 39,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 892,003 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hilltop reported 0.04% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 221 shares. Wright Investors Ser Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 2,040 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,779 shares. Shanda Asset Holdg invested in 10,000 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 6,778 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America accumulated 0.06% or 919 shares. 974 were accumulated by Ledyard Bancorp. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Nc has invested 1.95% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). M&R Cap Management has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 60,703 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). American Money Limited Liability has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 370,560 shares to 102,040 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 256,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,900 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 2,369 shares to 59,074 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,225 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).