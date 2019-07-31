Ccm Investment Advisers Increased Its Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $522,041; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Somerville Kurt F Cut Holding by $474,129 as Market Value Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, down from 136,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.86. About 3.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,022 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 61,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $186.14. About 505,194 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,678 shares to 112,045 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,267 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.36 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,190 shares to 63,962 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).