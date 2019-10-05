Ccm Investment Advisers Increased Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Holding by $394,834; As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Yakira Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $4.25 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 105.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 151,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 295,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, up from 144,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.33M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 78,582 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.79 million, up from 75,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 2.06 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 10,560 shares to 42,010 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,551 shares, and cut its stake in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: PNC (PNC) Sees Q3 NII Down as Much ‘A Percent’ From 2Q – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Barclays – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC stops lending to private prison industry – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC raises stock dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “All in a day’s flip: here’s how much PNC’s CEO gained from stock sale – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Co Inc reported 8,721 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.33% or 648,031 shares. Montgomery Management has invested 1.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund reported 9,415 shares. 174,406 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Macquarie Group invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bessemer Gru reported 156,482 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 27,687 shares. Ruggie Capital Group stated it has 76 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.18% stake. Staley Advisers Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). M&R Capital Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,491 shares. City owns 4,201 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.