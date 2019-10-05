Ccm Investment Advisers Holds Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA); Iconiq Capital Cut Its Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) by $501,160

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 1893.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 236,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 248,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.53 million, up from 12,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,526 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, down from 102,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 2.47 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 04/05/2018 – Elekta: Apollo Hospitals Group chooses Elektas MOSAIQ for new proton center; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 18.63 BLN RUPEES VS 16.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 26/05/2018 – Family Release Regarding the Passing of Apollo, Skylab Astronaut Alan Bean; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – UPDATE APOLLO’S AGREEMENT WITH THE DWELLOP FOUNDERS; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $594.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,372 shares to 213,480 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 6,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,787 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lumbard And Kellner Ltd holds 9,854 shares. Bb&T holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 695,740 shares. 22,462 are owned by Carroll Financial. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 75,388 shares. Sky Group Ltd Co reported 42,337 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 120,182 shares. 191,116 were reported by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 11,188 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser. Park Avenue Securities Limited Company holds 49,612 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Mercantile Tru holds 41,596 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Archon Limited Liability Corp holds 2.48% or 296,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Next Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 15,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 116,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 30,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 8.17M shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 13,058 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.04% or 5.92 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Alkeon Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Incline Mngmt Lc has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Stifel invested in 0% or 31,107 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc stated it has 11,250 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).