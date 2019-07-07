Ccm Investment Advisers Holds Holding in Digital Realty Trust (DLR); As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Rose, Garde Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $564,585

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 107.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 47,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 43,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 518,221 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74 million for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

