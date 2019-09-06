Ccm Investment Advisers Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Increased by $3.43 Million as Shares Rose; Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Holding by $2.26 Million as Valuation Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.50M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 536,294 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 28,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 112,768 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82 million, up from 84,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 1.25 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%

Analysts await KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 25.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.87 per share. KBH’s profit will be $57.45 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by KB Home for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.45% EPS growth.

