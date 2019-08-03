Ccm Investment Advisers Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lowered by $11.04 Million as Market Value Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised Position

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 92.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 58,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 63,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 77,437 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 66,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,946 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wade G W holds 1.49% or 82,978 shares. 45,599 are owned by Ww Asset Inc. Profit Inv Lc invested 0.81% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Todd Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.95% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3,000 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp has 0.58% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 12,984 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Company reported 1,500 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,226 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 107,727 shares. Navellier & Assocs has invested 0.62% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Df Dent & reported 5,156 shares. Wellington Shields & Lc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,213 shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16,031 shares to 220,852 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) by 19,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares to 22,668 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) by 456,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,172 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth In (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 474,683 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 0.29% or 5,207 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 115,147 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.21% stake. Wharton Business Gru Inc Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,008 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 0.04% or 4,635 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,747 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 591 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 73,300 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 19,077 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company owns 1,100 shares. Provident Trust reported 985,790 shares stake. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc reported 18,707 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 399,675 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 71,699 shares.