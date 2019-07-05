Ccm Investment Advisers Has Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Declined While Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed by $605,790 Its Position

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,590 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 133,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.12. About 1.91M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $355.94. About 2.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Inc accumulated 1,865 shares. The New York-based Darsana Cap Prns Limited Partnership has invested 4.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eastern Bancshares holds 0.23% or 9,127 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt Goodson invested in 103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Communication holds 5,459 shares. Cohen Cap Management Incorporated holds 1,080 shares. Fisher Asset Management holds 289,840 shares. Senator Gru LP invested 4.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 705 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Ssi has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Serv Inc has 3,466 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 5,063 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.16 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Southwest Airlines Stock Dropped 12% in May – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic: Improved Fundamentals But At A Lofty Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic teams up with Tidepool to develop interoperable insulin pump – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Real-World Data from Guardian(TM) Connect and Sugar.IQ(TM) Reveal Improved Diabetes Outcomes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic and Tidepool Work Together on Interoperable Automated Insulin Pump System for Diabetes Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.