Ccm Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Position; Shorts at IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS (IWSY) Raised By 0.39%

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) stake by 107.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 47,071 shares as Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 91,014 shares with $10.83M value, up from 43,943 last quarter. Digital Realty Trust Inc. now has $23.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 1.68M shares traded or 59.32% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c

IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:IWSY) had an increase of 0.39% in short interest. IWSY’s SI was 2.42M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.39% from 2.41M shares previously. With 97,800 avg volume, 25 days are for IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s short sellers to cover IWSY’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.29% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.82. About 29,029 shares traded. ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 12,111 shares. City holds 0.01% or 186 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 10,896 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 225,016 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 238,760 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 73,245 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 4,368 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 34,026 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1.94% or 125,000 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 8,280 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt accumulated 50,322 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd accumulated 4,600 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 634,052 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 1,904 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 202,979 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity. 400 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) shares with value of $44,052 were sold by KENNEDY KEVIN.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) stake by 872 shares to 228 valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stake by 9,915 shares and now owns 91,981 shares. Alphabet Inc. Class A was reduced too.