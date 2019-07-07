Ccm Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Visa (V) Holding by $1.55 Million; Advisory Research Position in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,981 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 101,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.84 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp (PXD) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,777 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.11M, up from 130,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Comp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural tops Q1 estimates, closes sale to become Permian ‘pure play’ – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Stock Isnâ€™t the Play in the Suddenly Hot Energy Sector – Investorplace.com” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural -6% after cutting long-term output growth forecast – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Permian Basin Is Turning Into an ATM for Oil Stock Investors – The Motley Fool” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 223,982 shares to 230,748 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,026 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.21 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Store Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tap to Pay Scores Big for Visa and Fans at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019â„¢ – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

