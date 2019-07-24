Ccm Investment Advisers Has Raised Position in Fedex (FDX) by $1.20 Million; Grs Advisors Trimmed Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $2.66 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 1.62M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 6,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,399 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 47,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $176.33. About 2.07M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58,439 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,842 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors stated it has 1,123 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust holds 0.25% or 1,533 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 20,100 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,835 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Blair William & Il owns 41,051 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated invested in 5,927 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1,617 are held by Headinvest Limited Co. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 21,525 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,428 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Goelzer Inv Mgmt has 3,864 shares. Davis holds 4,270 shares. 154,618 are held by Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm accumulated 47 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.38 million shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 250,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,667 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 30,907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 25,641 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP owns 297,500 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 50,267 shares. Moreover, Waterfront Limited Liability has 3.06% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 738,666 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 15,314 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Yakira Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Interstate Bancshares, Montana-based fund reported 940 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 86,130 shares. V3 Cap Lp reported 200,673 shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.