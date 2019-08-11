Ccm Investment Advisers Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $3.43 Million; INVENTERGY GLOBAL (INVT) Shorts Lowered By 94.44%

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 33.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 28,108 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 112,768 shares with $13.82M value, up from 84,660 last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $179.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

INVENTERGY GLOBAL INC (OTCMKTS:INVT) had a decrease of 94.44% in short interest. INVT’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 94.44% from 1,800 shares previously. The stock increased 24.11% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.035. About 176,119 shares traded or 1580.20% up from the average. Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company has market cap of $664,450. The firm acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications divisions. It has a 0.04 P/E ratio.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -2.28% below currents $128.6 stock price. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 5,678 shares to 112,045 valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) stake by 14,955 shares and now owns 861 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.