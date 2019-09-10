Ccm Investment Advisers Has Raised Its Position in Omnicom Group (OMC) by $2.73 Million as Stock Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holder Indus Capital Partners Cut Its Holding by $71.30 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 37,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 112,344 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, up from 74,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.85 million shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 8.09 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability holds 11,210 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Coastline holds 30,785 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt reported 0.2% stake. 159,046 are owned by Brandes Invest Prns Ltd Partnership. Jones Companies Lllp reported 5,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Covington Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 19,236 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co holds 0.06% or 375,033 shares in its portfolio. Investment House Ltd Liability Co holds 6,758 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 6,160 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.81% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% stake. Assetmark stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58,439 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,380 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 35.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.