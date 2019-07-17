Ccm Investment Advisers Has Raised By $866,781 Its Baxter International (BAX) Position; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Baxter International Inc. (BAX) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 10,701 shares as Baxter International Inc. (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 168,625 shares with $13.71 million value, up from 157,924 last quarter. Baxter International Inc. now has $41.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.79 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 85 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 71 reduced and sold their positions in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 36.87 million shares, down from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Benchmark Electronics Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 61 Increased: 44 New Position: 41.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions and 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.80 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $223,090 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, January 18. Mason Jeanne K had sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68 million.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 893 shares to 10,719 valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,737 shares and now owns 1,842 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trump to reboot U.S. kidney care via executive order – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Locust Wood Capital Advisersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $974.59 million. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark Electronics’ Hidden Asset Takes Shape – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Rhonda Turner as Chief Human Resources Officer – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AZZ Incorporated (AZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 165,412 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for 177,305 shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 413,339 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Engaged Capital Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 343,873 shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 598,158 shares.