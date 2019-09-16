Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lowered Scansource (SCSC) Stake By $6.59 Million; Middlesex Water Co Has 1.43 Sentiment

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 63 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 44 reduced and sold their positions in Middlesex Water Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 9.23 million shares, up from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 15.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Scansource Inc. (SCSC) stake by 93.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 206,037 shares as Scansource Inc. (SCSC)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 15,150 shares with $493,000 value, down from 221,187 last quarter. Scansource Inc. now has $791.31 million valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 18,237 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity. GRAINGER MICHAEL J also bought $122,760 worth of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 16.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.89 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $18.68 million for 10.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 2,089 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,043 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 809,018 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 24,219 shares. Moreover, Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 13,549 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,300 shares. 314,675 were reported by Prudential. 27,569 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 173,987 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Cna holds 0.23% or 34,503 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Atlanta Management L L C stated it has 411,982 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Chubb Limited stake by 66,333 shares to 69,283 valued at $10.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 163 shares and now owns 5,211 shares. Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

National Investment Services Inc Wi holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company for 8,485 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 7,650 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 0.29% invested in the company for 13,380 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Financial Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,415 shares.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 30.54 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.