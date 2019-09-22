Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake in Marathon Oil Group (MRO) by $2.61 Million as Stock Declined; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Hormel Foods (HRL) Stake by $552,400

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Group (MRO) by 87.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 186,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 27,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $383,000, down from 213,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 15.79M shares traded or 41.40% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 13,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 48,658 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 34,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 1.45M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5,745 shares to 4,742 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,294 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HRL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 229.63 million shares or 0.79% more from 227.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,738 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 22,430 shares. 312,186 were reported by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.05% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 1.28 million shares. 2.10 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc reported 53,692 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 680,298 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 530,606 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Ww Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,492 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 103,500 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $594.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17,197 shares to 324,703 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.44 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 29,854 shares. Salient Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 111,350 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 421,000 shares. Wheatland Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,891 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 540,881 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 11,578 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Captrust Finance Advisors has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 3.43 million are held by Caymus Prns Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 115,329 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company accumulated 625 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 60,883 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).