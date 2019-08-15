Ccm Investment Advisers Has Increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake; Msci (MSCI) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 75,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.62. About 2.96M shares traded or 63.66% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $218.9. About 694,906 shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 28/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Closes Above 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 21/04/2018 – DJ MSCI Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSCI)

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Company holds 13,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 16,405 shares. The California-based International has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 6,278 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 81,708 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 728,117 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 156,482 shares. 16,365 are held by King Luther Capital Corporation. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 42,594 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,199 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 10 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 21 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Trust holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 33,200 shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 61,466 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,267 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.