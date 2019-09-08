Ccm Investment Advisers Has Increased Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position by $2.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Its Paccar (PCAR) Position by $3.33 Million; Stock Price Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 48,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 620,154 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26M, up from 571,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 1.25M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 86,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 314,384 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, up from 227,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 5.39M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8,879 shares to 244,002 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,700 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Brighton Jones Ltd Co invested in 51,063 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 27,532 shares. 15,064 are held by Headinvest. Dubuque Bank & Trust Communication stated it has 861 shares. Daiwa Group reported 72,464 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 7,551 shares. World Asset holds 24,315 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited has 86,172 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 80,320 shares. Salem Counselors invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 7,439 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.01% or 8,124 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 1.65M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Inc has invested 0.03% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Nordea Invest Management reported 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Massachusetts Fincl Services Co Ma has 0.1% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). James Research, a Ohio-based fund reported 195,664 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gp Llc has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Fmr Limited Liability reported 7.07 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 369,597 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 688,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.06% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Moreover, Community Financial Ser Grp Limited Co has 0.14% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 12,981 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 0.94% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). State Street has 27.09 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 26,703 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.1% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 1.29M were reported by National Bank Of Nova Scotia.

