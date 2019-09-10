Ccm Investment Advisers Has Cut Its Textron (TXT) Holding by $7.57 Million; Stock Declined; Paragon Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $1.49 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 33,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 113,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 80,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.53. About 2.12M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (TXT) by 85.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 151,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 26,680 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 177,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.53 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 48C; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zions -6.7% as NII outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For Zions Bancorporation – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Zions Bancorporation At $35, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zion Oil & Gas Signs Agreement to Begin 3-D Seismic Acquisition in Israel – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.03% or 167,793 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated LP holds 0% or 650 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.48% or 982,859 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp invested 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Invesco reported 0.15% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 319,519 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 7,300 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.35% or 1.74M shares. Castine Management Ltd Liability Company has 167,945 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Group reported 0.64% stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 8,839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 1.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Calamos Advisors has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,997 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,515 shares to 76,933 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 346,168 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 76,410 shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 177,190 shares. Twin Capital Management reported 56,330 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 32,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 7,453 shares. 3.55M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. The New York-based Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3,450 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Group Ltd has 0.23% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 58,572 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 1.21 million were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited. Morgan Stanley has 515,430 shares.