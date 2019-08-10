Ccm Investment Advisers Has Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Live Your Vision Holding In Pfizer Com (PFE) Was Upped

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 48.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 1,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,842 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 3,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9,258 shares to 168,663 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 31,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Index Shs Fds Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (CWI) by 9,664 shares to 19,553 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,148 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Etf (FNDC).