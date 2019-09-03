Ccm Investment Advisers Has Boosted Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) Position By $3.28 Million; Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC) stake by 136.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 66,843 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp. (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 115,760 shares with $5.70M value, up from 48,917 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp. now has $7.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 1.24 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 118 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 88 sold and trimmed holdings in Physicians Realty Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 165.39 million shares, up from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Physicians Realty Trust in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 69 Increased: 79 New Position: 39.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Cambridge Invest Advisors Incorporated owns 38,048 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Regentatlantic Cap accumulated 25,946 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.4% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 102,306 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 54,093 shares. Robertson Opportunity Lc holds 169,400 shares or 5.12% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Carroll Fin Assoc holds 3,647 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 81,532 shares. Invesco owns 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 2.47M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 2.85 million shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp holds 89,988 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Asset One accumulated 78,071 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $53’s average target is 17.33% above currents $45.17 stock price. HollyFrontier had 5 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity. $124,300 worth of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) was bought by MYERS FRANKLIN on Monday, August 5.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) stake by 872 shares to 228 valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 4,018 shares and now owns 158,029 shares. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It has a 63.3 P/E ratio. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust for 122,937 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 302,570 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 2.12 million shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.46% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 530,000 shares.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $49.95 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Q2 complicated by write-offs – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) CEO John Thomas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 1.32M shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.