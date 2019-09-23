Ccm Investment Advisers Has Boosted Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake; Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stake By $2.43 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) stake by 19.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 67,500 shares as Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 272,766 shares with $10.02M value, down from 340,266 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. now has $8.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 261,672 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) stake by 1893.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 236,465 shares as Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 248,950 shares with $10.53M value, up from 12,485 last quarter. Comcast Corp Class A now has $210.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 2.31M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Stefan Nicola: BREAKING: #Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century #Fox; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles

Among 3 analysts covering Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Omega Healthcare Investors has $4700 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 6.41% above currents $41.04 stock price. Omega Healthcare Investors had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo maintained Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on Friday, August 23 with “Market Perform” rating. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on Thursday, August 8 to “Strong Buy” rating.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.37% above currents $46.4 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”. Nomura maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 12. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 29. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating.

