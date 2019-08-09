Ccm Investment Advisers Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 10,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to testify in Congress as Facebook updates user privacy terms; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 26/03/2018 – FTC Says It Is Investigating Facebook Privacy Practices — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests

