Ccm Investment Advisers Cut Its Exelon (EXC) Position; Cardinal Health (CAH)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 43.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc analyzed 10,035 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)'s stock declined 10.40%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 13,225 shares with $662,000 value, down from 23,260 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 266 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 218 reduced and sold equity positions in Cardinal Health Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 256.66 million shares, down from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cardinal Health Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 162 Increased: 199 New Position: 67.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 7,385 shares to 83,452 valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 80,171 shares and now owns 307,506 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Pension has 0.21% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.09 million shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny holds 0.07% or 7,929 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y invested in 0.68% or 12,020 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 410,100 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Washington-based Lesa Sroufe has invested 3.96% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.25% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 417,700 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.7% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,605 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 1.93M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Ingalls Snyder Lc reported 143,372 shares. Ameritas Inv stated it has 17,380 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Llc holds 53,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 476,937 shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon – Riskier Than Your Average Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Aliabadi Paymon sold $837,900.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 9.79 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. for 119,800 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 469,200 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. has 2.38% invested in the company for 100,082 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.93 million shares.