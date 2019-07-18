Ccm Investment Advisers Cut Holding in Facebook (FB) by $970,436; Harmonic (HLIT) Stock Value Rose While Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 5,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, down from 10,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 1.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 16/04/2018 – Philippines complains Facebook fact-checkers are biased; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 22/03/2018 – TAJANI: MANY QUESTIONS REMAIN UNANSWERED ON FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $701.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 21,958 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.38 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

