Ccm Investment Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Sherwin (SHW); Ashford Capital Management Has Upped Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 89,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, up from 84,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $404.46. About 261,310 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 16,364 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 11,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $522.69. About 263,924 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 54,130 shares to 576,313 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,600 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And owns 134,177 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd owns 109,861 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 591,969 are owned by Waddell And Reed. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 1,595 were reported by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 2,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.1% or 25,588 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,225 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research Inc stated it has 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 7,911 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.17% or 12,486 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Asset Management reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,669 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust owns 261,290 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,737 shares to 1,842 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,267 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

