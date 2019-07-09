Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $2.41 Million; Valuation Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stake Has Raised by Asset Management Group Inc

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.51M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 25,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,261 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 39,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.1. About 929,595 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Indexiq Limited Co has 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 51,098 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 1.49% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Northpointe Capital Lc reported 36,655 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication reported 20,914 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 38,244 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,362 are held by Franklin Street Advsr Nc. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 5,996 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 13,400 are owned by Capstone Invest Ltd. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks reported 112,088 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 1.46 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.04% or 221,422 shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 14,955 shares to 861 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV) by 1,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,765 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

