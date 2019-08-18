Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted Its Boeing Co. (BA) Position; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) Sentiment Is 0.57

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 8 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased their stakes in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.66 million shares, up from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 3011.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc acquired 24,456 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Ccm Investment Advisers Llc holds 25,268 shares with $9.64 million value, up from 812 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $185.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 893 shares to 10,719 valued at $19.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) stake by 14,955 shares and now owns 861 shares. Alphabet Inc. Class A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Prtn Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,199 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,296 shares. 705 are owned by Zwj Inv Counsel Inc. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cim Inv Mangement invested in 2,873 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 148 were reported by Contravisory Investment Management. Bangor Bancorporation accumulated 1,394 shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Putnam Fl Inv has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sei Invests Company accumulated 250,885 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,700 shares. Fiduciary Finance Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 4.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,360 shares. Osterweis, California-based fund reported 80,444 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management holds 8,783 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj invested in 2,135 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 29.71% above currents $330.45 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 86,358 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 51.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $20,259 activity.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $60.99 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.