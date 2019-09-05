Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted Boeing Co. (BA) Holding by $9.32 Million; Sprott Holds Position in Buckle (BKE)

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.57M market cap company. The stock increased 8.52% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 594,316 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE MARCH COMP SALES DOWN 1.1% VS. EST. DOWN 3.5% :BKE US; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 25/05/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 3011.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 24,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,268 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $360.39. About 2.80M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Group (NYSE:MRO) by 224,663 shares to 213,277 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,045 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 23,887 are owned by Washington Tru Bank & Trust. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.09% or 197,678 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc, New York-based fund reported 34,329 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 1.36M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Personal Advsr reported 2,935 shares stake. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,622 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 127,594 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 9,302 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 582,127 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.43% or 4,605 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,063 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 10,912 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. 721 are owned by Benin Management Corporation.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 104,018 shares to 27,663 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 105,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,834 shares, and cut its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL).