CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) Reaches $30.79 After 8.00% Up Move; ELAH HLDGS (ELLH) Sellers Decreased By 10% Their Shorts

The stock of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.01% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 80,666 shares traded or 94.16% up from the average. CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has declined 4.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CBTX News: 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 12/03/2018 CBTX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ CBTX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBTX); 26/04/2018 – CBTX 1Q EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – CBTX Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the GulfThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $800.52M company. It was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $33.25 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CBTX worth $64.04 million more.

ELAH HLDGS INC (OTCMKTS:ELLH) had a decrease of 10% in short interest. ELLH’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10% from 1,000 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 3 days are for ELAH HLDGS INC (OTCMKTS:ELLH)’s short sellers to cover ELLH’s short positions. It closed at $52 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Elah Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $38.43 million. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. It currently has negative earnings. Previously, the firm was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company has market cap of $800.52 million. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans.

