CBTX Inc. (CBTX) and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Comparison side by side

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Southeast Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX Inc. 31 5.13 N/A 1.94 14.42 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 55 4.78 N/A 4.78 11.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. CBTX Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.5% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for CBTX Inc. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus price target and a -12.79% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.9% of CBTX Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of CBTX Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBTX Inc. 0.04% -13.84% -15.02% -15.45% -4.86% -4.73% Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. -4.01% 0.02% -2.49% 4.26% -14.91% 20.43%

For the past year CBTX Inc. has -4.73% weaker performance while Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has 20.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors CBTX Inc.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 114 offices, including 46 in Tennessee, 39 in North Carolina, 21 in South Carolina, and 8 in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.