CBTX Inc. (CBTX) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Contrasting side by side

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX Inc. 28 0.00 18.03M 1.94 15.51 First Horizon National Corporation 16 1.64 307.64M 1.78 9.21

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CBTX Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation. First Horizon National Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CBTX Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CBTX Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Horizon National Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX Inc. 64,670,014.35% 10.5% 1.6% First Horizon National Corporation 1,928,777,429.47% 12.4% 1.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CBTX Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of First Horizon National Corporation is $18.67, which is potential 17.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.7% of CBTX Inc. shares and 89.4% of First Horizon National Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of CBTX Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year CBTX Inc. was less bullish than First Horizon National Corporation.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.