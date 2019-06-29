CBTX Inc. (CBTX) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX Inc. 31 5.05 N/A 1.94 14.42 CenterState Bank Corporation 24 5.60 N/A 1.79 12.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CenterState Bank Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than CBTX Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CBTX Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than CenterState Bank Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CBTX Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.5% CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CBTX Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CenterState Bank Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, CenterState Bank Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 12.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CBTX Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.9% and 62.8%. Insiders owned 2.5% of CBTX Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBTX Inc. 0.04% -13.84% -15.02% -15.45% -4.86% -4.73% CenterState Bank Corporation -3.4% -5.85% -13.66% -6.84% -25.37% 9.32%

For the past year CBTX Inc. had bearish trend while CenterState Bank Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CBTX Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors CenterState Bank Corporation.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.