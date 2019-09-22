CBTX (CBTX) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Element Solutions (ESI) Lowered By 8.39%

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. CBTX Inc’s current price of $29.27 translates into 0.34% yield. CBTX Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 140,658 shares traded or 275.63% up from the average. CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has declined 18.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CBTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CBTX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBTX); 21/03/2018 – CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 12/03/2018 CBTX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf; 09/05/2018 – CBTX Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CBTX 1Q EPS 37c

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) had a decrease of 8.39% in short interest. ESI’s SI was 17.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.39% from 18.64M shares previously. With 2.63M avg volume, 7 days are for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s short sellers to cover ESI’s short positions. The SI to Element Solutions Inc’s float is 6.59%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 928,526 shares traded. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has declined 18.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $761.47 million. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, restaurant franchisees loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. It currently has negative earnings. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

