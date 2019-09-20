CBTX (CBTX) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Hilltop Holdings Has Cut Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. CBTX Inc’s current price of $28.45 translates into 0.35% yield. CBTX Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 22,429 shares traded. CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has declined 18.10% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CBTX News: 26/04/2018 – CBTX 1Q EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – DJ CBTX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBTX); 09/05/2018 – CBTX Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 CBTX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 49.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,048 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 2,123 shares with $398,000 value, down from 4,171 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $34.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $236.86. About 1.24 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) stake by 16,455 shares to 64,354 valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 7,240 shares and now owns 9,480 shares. Ishares Tr (PFF) was raised too.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04 million for 19.67 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $221.75’s average target is -6.38% below currents $236.86 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. UBS maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $20500 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.