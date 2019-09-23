CBTX (CBTX) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Last Week

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. CBTX Inc’s current price of $29.27 translates into 0.34% yield. CBTX Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 140,658 shares traded or 275.63% up from the average. CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) has declined 18.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CBTX News: 09/05/2018 – CBTX Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CBTX 1Q EPS 37c; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf; 12/03/2018 CBTX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EY Announces Robert R. Franklin, Jr. of CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – DJ CBTX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBTX)

Among 4 analysts covering Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (LON:SPX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC has GBX 10510 highest and GBX 7200 lowest target. GBX 8455’s average target is 6.55% above currents GBX 7935 stock price. Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC had 21 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and GBX 7500 target in Thursday, July 4 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 20. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, August 19. See Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 8370.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 9000.00 New Target: GBX 8370.00 Unchanged

15/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 10510.00 New Target: GBX 9680.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 7500.00 New Target: GBX 7200.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 9000.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 7700.00 New Target: GBX 8400.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8450.00 Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 8525.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $761.47 million. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It has a 14.14 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, restaurant franchisees loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans.

More notable recent Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcâ€™s (LON:SPX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (LON:SPX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcâ€™s (LON:SPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo News” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Fortive Corporation’s (NYSE:FTV) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.