Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stock Declined While Westchester Capital Management Raised by $9.76 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $3.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh scrutiny in Asia over massive data leak; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: There’s been no dramatic drop-off in users despite ‘Delete Facebook’ memes; 19/03/2018 – Medicine Hat News: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Grip on Political Ads Seen Defying Stain of Data Leak; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents; 05/04/2018 – Due to Demand, Long John Silver’s Brings Back $5 Reel Deal

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.60M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Prevails Over CBS in Delaware Court Ruling: DealBook Briefing; 16/05/2018 – National Amusements, acting by written consent, amends $CBS bylaws to require certain board actions with respect to dividends be approved by a supermajority of the CBS BOD.Move designed to prevent CBS BOD from diluting NAI vote. CBS sources tell me they are not surprised; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Verne Lundquist steps away from CBS’ college hoops booth; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: More Trade Tiffs, But Itâ€™s Not China This Time – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Com holds 1.23M shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Limited Liability Company invested in 8.3% or 112,500 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 236,349 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Moreover, Caprock has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 372,146 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company invested in 7,359 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Ltd invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullinan Assocs Inc invested in 126,600 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 157,476 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association owns 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.91M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1.68M shares. Montecito State Bank holds 4,134 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $72.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) by 185,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,453 shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).